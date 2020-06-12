Android 11 beta eligible smartphone list: OnePlus 8 series, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Pixel phones and more

Image Source : GOOGLE Android 11 first beta out

Google, after some delays and the cancellation of its online event, introduced the first public beta of Android 11. As a mandatory ritual, the Android 11 first beta reached the Pixel smartphones first and those who have the devices can easily go ahead and download the new version of the Android operating system. However, with Android 9.0 Pie, Google began introducing the first beta for other smartphone makers too, and we now have the non-Pixel smartphones that will get to experience the latest Android 11 before the stable version is released. Read on to know what all devices will get Android 11.

Android 11: Eligible devices

In addition to the Google Pixel smartphones, companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus have announced the smartphones that will soon get Android 11 beta version. As a reminder, last year, Google announced a list of 23 smartphones that received Android 10 first beta when it got introduced. Here's a list of smartphones getting Android 11 first beta:

Eligible Now

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro

Eligible Later This Month

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro

Poco F2 Pro

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Vivo Nex 3s

iQOO 3

As a reminder, the aforementioned smartphones are currently available for Android 11 beta, with more smartphones soon to get the beta version from companies such as Motorola, LG, HMD Global, and more.

Android 11: How to download?

If you have the eligible smartphones for Android 11, you can follow these simple steps to get the Android 11 first beta:

Go to the Android Beta Program website (https://www.google.com/android/beta)

Select the View your eligible devices option to see if you are phone is compatible

Opt-in the beta program and accept the terms and conditions

Now, get the Android 11 beta via OTA and download

As for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, here's how you can get Android 11:

Get the latest ROM upgrade ZIP package and copy it on the smartphone's storage

Head to Settings>System>System Updates and then select the option in the top right corner

Tap on the Local Upgrade option and then select the ZIP file you have just installed

Select the Upgrade option and once the upgrade is done, restart the smartphone. Following this, you now have Android 11 beta.

However, you should note that the Android 11 beta can bring in some issues such as data removal, Face Unlock removal, non-working Google Assistant, video calling issues, system stability issues, and more. Hence, be careful before going for it.

As a reminder, Android 11 focuses on people, control, and privacy. It introduces features such as conversation notifications, chat bubbles, chat shortcuts, the voice access feature to understand on-screen content, improved autofill feature, better smart devices connectivity, and improved privacy features.

