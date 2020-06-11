Android 11 first beta is now available for users: List of compatible smartphones, how to install

Image Source : GOOGLE Android 11 beta is here

Google has officially released the first beta of the new version of its operating system -- Android 11. The first beta for public comes in after for developer previews the company has introduced so far. Following this, Google will soon release the stable version of the Android 11. While Google was expected to host an online event to introduce the Android 11, the racial tension in the US, led it to introduce short videos and blogs for users to get all the details needed. Read on to know more about the first Android 11 beta.

Android 11 First Beta: List of Eligible devices, How to download?

Currently, the Android 11 beta is only available for Google Pixel smartphones and not for any other smartphone. However, the beta is expected to reach other smartphones soon. The list includes:

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

In order to get the Android 11, users need to follow these simple steps:

Head to Android Beta website

See if your smartphone is included in the list of eligible devices

Opt-in and accept the terms and conditions

Following, this, you will get the Android 11 OTA update

For those who don't have a Pixel device, worry not. Google has also released an Android Emulator in Android Studio to get the Android 11 beta. Here's how you can get it too:

Go to Android Studio

Select Tools and then SDK Manager

Under the SDK Platforms section, select the Show Package Details option

There will be an Android 11 Beta option, go for the Google APIs Intel x86 Atom System Image

Under the SDK Tools section, tap on the latest version of Android Emulator

Select Ok to install

Once the download is complete, select Tools and then the AVD Manager option. Set up a new AVD by following the instructions provided. Keep in mind to select a device definition that doesn't have Google Play Store in it

Head back to AVD Manager's list of devices, double-tap on your new device, and you are good to go

Android 11 First Beta: Features

Android 11 has three focus points: People, Controls and Privacy. For people, Android 11 will bring in Conversation Notifications to segregate to chat alerts in the notification shade and option to create chat bubbles, chat shortcuts on the home screen, or setting a reminder for the notifications. The Bubbles feature will allow users to chat while performing other tasks and will be like the Facebook Messenger chat head that appears on the screen.

There will be unified keyboard suggestions for improved and convenient autofill and IME (input method editor) suggestions. Additionally, there will be a Voice Access feature for voice assistants to understand on-display content and context to generate labels for better accessibility.

For Controls, there will be better device controls to access connected devices with a single tap and media controls to easily switch between the audio accessory being used for ease of usage.

For Privacy, Android 11 includes one-time app permissions so that users don't have to provide apps with permission repeatedly, permission auto-reset to reset the app permissions if the app isn't being used, permission to get background location, and updated Google Play system updates.

