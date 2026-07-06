Mumbai battles floods, fallen trees and traffic due to heavy rain; schools to remain shut amid alert

Mumbai:

Mumbai experienced intense rainfall on Monday as well, leading to flooding, transport disruptions and several weather-related incidents across the city. Although the rain eased slightly during the afternoon, strong winds continued to create problems by uprooting trees and damaging infrastructure.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded an average rainfall of 28.2 mm between 8 am and 6 pm. The eastern suburbs received 61.75 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 65.45 mm during the same period.

The civic body received 291 complaints related to fallen trees and broken branches. It also reported 22 incidents involving partial house or wall collapses and 12 cases of short circuits. No injuries were reported in these incidents.The civic body received 291 complaints related to fallen trees and broken branches.

Landslide, flooding and traffic chaos

The heavy showers claimed three lives in Pune after a landslide buried a family's house. Authorities also rescued or shifted nearly 300 people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

Continuous rain across the Mumbai-Pune region severely affected both road and rail transport. The 94-kilometre Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed major disruptions, while the newly inaugurated Missing Link section struggled to cope with its first monsoon, exposing several challenges.

Many roads across Mumbai were submerged, resembling rivers in several places. Fallen trees and waterlogged streets slowed traffic and added to the difficulties faced by commuters.

Rail and air services hit by bad weather

Heavy rainfall and flooding on railway tracks disrupted train operations in the Mumbai Central division of Western Railway. Four passenger trains were cancelled due to waterlogged tracks, while several other services experienced delays and disruptions.

Poor weather conditions also affected air travel. Five incoming flights to Mumbai airport were diverted to other airports until 3.30 pm on Monday because of adverse weather.

Meanwhile, civic authorities deployed high-capacity pumping stations, dewatering systems and additional staff to remove accumulated rainwater from affected areas. Rescue equipment and emergency teams were also kept on standby to respond to any incidents.

Schools closed, work-from-home advisory issued

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rain and gusty winds, the BMC announced that all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai would remain closed on Tuesday as a precaution.

In its late-night statement, the civic body said the decision had been taken to ensure the safety of students in view of the weather forecast. Residents were advised to step outdoors only if absolutely necessary and were asked to contact the BMC helpline 1916 in case of emergencies. The administration also urged people to follow all official weather advisories.

The Maharashtra government advised private companies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible. It also declared a half-day for staff working in non-essential government and semi-government offices to minimise travel during the adverse weather conditions.

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