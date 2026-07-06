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Champat Rai, Anil Mishra's resignations accepted by Ram Temple Trust amid allegations of theft: Sources

Reported ByVishal Singh  Edited ByAalok Sen Sharma  
Published: ,Updated:

Following allegations of theft at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra's resignations were accepted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The development came following a crucial meeting of the trust in Ayodhya on Monday.

Champat Rai's resignation has been accepted by the Ram Temple Trust/ File photo
Champat Rai's resignation has been accepted by the Ram Temple Trust/ File photo Image Source : ANI
Ayodhya:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has accepted the resignation of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra amid allegations of embezzlements of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, said sources on Monday.

The development comes after the trust held a high-level meeting at the guest house inside the temple's premises and expressed confidence into the investigation that is being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government earlier. 

Rai has been at the centre of the controversy and his close aide Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav is among the eight people who have been arrested by the SIT. Rai, along with Mishra, has also been grilled by the SIT and the Ayodhya Police, but no first information report (FIR) has been registered against him as of now.

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