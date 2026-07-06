Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy wishes she 'completed' Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj before its removal

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy has come out in support of Satluj after the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was taken down from Zee5 just two days after its release. The director, who recently helmed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, shared how deeply the film affected her and revealed that she couldn't finish watching it before it disappeared from the platform.

Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy on Satluj's removal from OTT

On Monday, Nandini took to her Instagram Stories to share a video from a public screening of Satluj, where people in Punjab had gathered to watch the film. She also reposted a video by an Instagram user who had urged people to watch the film before it was removed.

The post read, "Watch this ASAP. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest movies of Modern times. The performance Of Diljit Dosanjh and Entire cast will blow your mind. Special Mention to Savinderpal Vicky .. He is phenomenal. Watch it guys as soon as possible before it getting ban."

Sharing the video, Nandini spoke about the emotional impact the film had on her. She wrote, "Started watching this stunning film .... Stopped before the last 30 minutes to take a break and watch it the next day because I was so hit by the trauma in it .... I wish i had completed it."

She also praised director Honey Trehan and actor Diljit Dosanjh, adding, "If we don't have the spaces to tell the truth no matter how painful then what is the meaning of freedom in this country (folded hands emojis) .. more power to you @diljitdosanjh @honeytrehan."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NANDINI REDDY)Satluj has been removed from Zee5

Zee5's statement after removing Satluj

On Sunday, Zee5 India confirmed that Satluj had been removed from its platform in India until further notice. The streamer thanked viewers for the overwhelming response the film received following its release and said it continues to stand by the film and its creative vision.

The platform also said it remains committed to backing meaningful stories and authentic storytelling.

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the statement further read.

Since its removal, the audience has tried to watch pirated versions of the film online. The makers have issued a statement, requesting fans to avoid piracy and that they are trying to bring the film on OTT soon.

Also read: Satluj makers urge fans not to support piracy after Diljit Dosanjh's film gets removed from OTT