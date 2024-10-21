Over 50 passengers miraculously escape after two buses collide in Salem, spine-chilling video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Passengers miraculously escape after the collision of the buses

A spine-chilling video of a road accident in Salem Tamil Nadu went viral on social media in which a speeding private bus is seen hitting another bus on the Salem-Chennai National Highway near Vellalagundam on Sunday. There were around 50 passengers when the collision of the buses took place. The fatal accident was caught on the dashboard camera.

On Sunday, a private bus was going from Attur to Salem, when this bus was passing on the Salem-Chennai National Highway, then another bus came from Vellalagundam Link Road took a sudden right turn leading to the collision.

However, the driver of the first bus timely applied brakes which reduced the intensity of the collision. The video also showed that the bus while skidding hit a bike. The biker and pillion fell on the road but escaped any injury. The drivers of both buses and an assistant suffered injuries.

A dozen passengers narrowly escaped as the driver of the Attur bus controlled the speed. Due to this accident, traffic on the Salem-Chennai National Highway was disrupted for half-an-hour. The Vazhappadi police reached the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to the hospital by ambulance.

