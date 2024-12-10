Chennai Metro's first driverless train to start operation soon: Check project cost, new features

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Chennai Metro Latest Updates Here.

Chennai Metro Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the metro commuters in Chennai. The Chennai Metro Rail is all set to introduce its first driverless train in the city as major tests are scheduled to take place this month. The first driverless metro train, which is part of the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail project, will undergo static tests before proceeding to dynamic tests in March or April next year, reports said.

Moreover, the second phase of the Chennai Metro involves the implementation of 3 routes covering a distance of 116.1 km at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore. The Chennai Metro is planning to operate 138 driverless trains on these routes, each with 3 coaches.

Driverless Metro Train in Chennai: Check project cost

The Chennai Metro's first driverless train was manufactured by Alstom Transport India at a cost of Rs 1,215.92 crore and it was completed on September 22 and was shifted to the test track for various tests. The train has already arrived in Chennai last October and is currently undergoing static tests.

As per the updates from the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation, the first driverless train was brought to the workshop in Poonamallee two months ago and many tests are currently being conducted to check the functioning of various systems of this train.

Once all the tests are completed, Alstom is going to hand over the first driverless train to the Metro Rail Corporation this month.

Right now, several key tests are being conducted continuously, and following this, it is planning to start the test run and continue with the dynamic tests in March or April next year.

Before it is placed on the track for operation, dynamic tests are very important and the prime objective is to study how the train operates with speed variations. Once the static tests are successful, the dynamic tests will be started.

The commuters must note that in the dynamic tests, the 3-coach driverless metro train will be run slowly on the test track and at a speed of 10 kmph, the speed of the train will be systematically increased and the test run will be carried out up to the maximum speed.

Chennai Metrro's driverless trains: Check key features

The trains, manufactured by Alstom, have been designed with the maximum speed of 90 kmph and will be able to serve driverless operations.

These trains will be operated in formations of DMC+TC+DMC

DMC = Driving Motor Car

TC = Trailer Car.

These trains will be 67.8 meters long and be capable of accommodating approximately 1000 passengers (crush load conditions).