Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rain expected, IMD issues yellow alert | Top updates

A vendor sells winter wear during light rains in the aftermath of cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in several districts of Tamil Nadu, with heavy to moderate rains expected today. Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chennai districts have received light rains early, and heavy rains are expected. Tambaram is under orange alert due to possible heavy rains.

School holidays were declared in 11 districts

Schools in 11 districts, including Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur, have been declared a holiday today in view of heavy rains. Students and parents are advised to keep up to date with notices from local authorities regarding school timetables.

Detailed rainfall forecast

The IMD has forecast heavy rains in Chennai, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry by 7 am tomorrow. A red alert has also been issued for Vellore, Perambalur, Salem, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul districts, where light rains and light thunderstorms are predicted. Light rains are expected in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Theni.

Chennai weather today

The minimum temperature in Chennai is expected to be 24.68 degrees Celsius and 27.61 degrees Celsius. The city has 80% relative humidity and wind speed of up to 80 km/h, according to IMD data.

Rain in December

According to the IMD, Tamil Nadu and parts of peninsular India are likely to receive rains throughout December. In contrast, normal to below-normal rainfall is expected in north and northwest India.

