Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai schools shut, 10 districts declare holiday amid heavy rainfall

Schools in 10 districts including Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Thiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore and Thanjavur are closed on Thursday due to continuous heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. According to a post on Chennai Weather X , the announcement is yet to be officially confirmed. Students are advised to check with their schools for the latest updates so that important information is not missed.

IMD forecasts heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rains across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning while other districts like Chennai, Thiruvallu, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu may receive heavy rains.

Emergency services on standby

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state emergency teams have been deployed to mitigate the impact of the rains. Earlier in November, schools and colleges in Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Mayladuthurai districts were closed due to similar weather conditions.

