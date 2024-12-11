Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB PM Modi releases compendium of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati's works on his 143rd birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (December 11) released the compendium of the complete works of Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati on his 143rd birth anniversary at an event in Delhi. The collection is titled 'Kaala Varisayil Bharathi Padaippugal' and is the complete collected works of Mahakavi Bharathiyar in chronological order. It is collated by Seeni Viswanathan. Speaking on occasion, the Prime Minister remembered the poet as "a profound thinker dedicated to serving Maa Bharati" and also paid tributes to him.

"Today, the country is celebrating the birth anniversary of great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati. I pay my tributes to him. Subramania Bharati was a profound thinker dedicated to serving Maa Bharati. Despite the pandemic in 2020, we commemorated the 100th death anniversary of Subramania Bharati," PM Modi said.

"He was a person who understood what lies in the future. Even at that time when society was facing many problems, he advocated for the empowerment of youth and women. He also had faith in science and innovation. He had said that there should be an instrument using which we can see what is happening in Kashi while sitting in Kanchi. And we are living this today," PM Modi said.

"In our country, words are not just a means of expression, but hold a deeper significance. We belong to a culture that treasures the infinite power of words. That's why the words of our sages are not just their thoughts, but a distillation of their contemplation, experience, and spiritual practice," he added.

The event was attended by Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and L Murugan among others. In a post on X following the event, PM Modi said that he was honoured to release the compendium of Bharati's works.

"Honoured to release a compendium of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati's works. His vision for a prosperous India and the empowerment of every individual continues to inspire generations," the post mentioned.

Know more about Subramania Bharati

Subramania Bharati was an Indian writer of the nationalist period and is regarded as the father of the modern Tamil literary style. Also known as the 'Mahakavi Bharathiyar', Bharati's strong sense of social justice drove him to fight for self-determination. Some of his most important works include Kannan pattu, Panchali Sapatham, Kuyil pattu, Pudiya Russia and Gnanaratham.

Nation remembers Mahakavi Bharati

Chief Minister Stalin praised the poet for his opposition to regressive practices, his yeoman services to the Tamil language, society, the nation, women's emancipation and for the sake of the country's independence.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi paid floral tributes to the decorated portrait of the iconic poet, placed near his statue, at the Raj Bhavan here and also carried the 'Jathi pallaku' (palanquin with the poet's bust) in a ceremonial procession.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami quoting the great poet's verses, paid his tributes to him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Bharati as the father of modern Tamil literature and said he illuminated the path of the nation's freedom struggle with his luminous wisdom and reformed the society to become its original self.