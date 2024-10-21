Delhi Blast Updates: Hole in boundary wall of CRPF school, FIR reveals key details

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Security officials continue their investigation at the spot

Hours after claims surfaced suggesting Khalistani links to the Delhi bomb blast that shook the Prashant Vihar area, another key detail related to the suspect's identity was revealed. According to the information released, authorities confirmed the presence of a man (spotted wearing a white t-shirt) in suspicious circumstances near the incident site. They said the suspect's activity had been noticed the night before the blast.





Explosive planted in a half to one-foot-deep pit

Moreover, in other details related to the case, sources within the Delhi Police confirmed that the explosive used for the blast was wrapped in a polythene bag and planted in a half to one-foot-deep pit. "After planting, the pit was covered with garbage," the sources added.

It is important to note that the ongoing investigation by central agencies into the blast has so far revealed traces of low explosives near the site. Officials commented on the discovery of materials commonly used in crude bombs.

They stated that a white powdery substance found at the scene was suspected to be from a homemade bomb made with ammonium phosphate and other chemicals.

Furthermore, apart from the powdery substance (for which forensic analysis will be conducted), wires were also found at the scene. However, it is unclear whether they were present beforehand or connected to the explosion. "NSG officials also found a battery and wire near the blast site and are investigating if they were part of the incident," the officials added.





What the FIR reveals

Meanwhile, the FIR lodged in the case provides key findings amid the ongoing investigation. It stated, "... A hole in the boundary wall of the school is evident, caused by the blast. Additionally, window panes and signboards of the shops opposite the CRPF school were damaged due to the blast's impact... During the inspection, a white powder was found scattered near the site. The area was immediately cordoned off, and senior officers were informed about the situation. Meanwhile, senior officers also arrived at the scene. The crime team of Rohini District, FSL Rohini, BDT, NDRF, NSG, the Fire Department, and SWAT were informed, and all the teams reached the spot. From the inquiry conducted so far and the inspection of the crime spot, it has been established that an explosion caused by an unknown explosive substance took place. Prima facie, an offence under Section 326(g) BNS, Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered..."



