Delhi blast: Khalistan links surface on Pakistani telegram channels, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from the incident site in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area

In a series of developments related to the explosion that shook Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near Rohini on Sunday (October 20) morning, some Telegram channels operating through Pakistan now assert that Khalistani operatives were responsible for the blast. According to information released, the claim that Khalistan was behind the explosive attack in Delhi was first circulated after a Telegram channel, Justice League India, shared CCTV footage allegedly from the incident site. The message accompanying the video claimed that Khalistani operatives were behind the attack and had the capability to strike against India at any time.

Further, as soon as the video was purportedly posted in the JLI group, it was also circulated on many Telegram channels operating via Pakistan. Significantly, the Pakistani Telegram channels through which the message spread are typically those which used to share TRF updates on terrorist activities in Kashmir.

Moreover, amid the claims made, experts believe the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI, may be behind this, and are now allegedly using the Khalistan narrative to fuel militancy in India.

It is pertinent to note that the veracity of these claims can only be determined after a thorough investigation by authorities, who are currently examining the messages.



Image Source : INDIA TVThe message posted in Telegram-channels claimed that Khalistani operatives were behind the blast in Delhi

About the Probe:

The ongoing investigation by central agencies into the blast in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area revealed traces of low explosives near the site. Officials commented finding materials commonly used in crude bombs.

They stated, a white powdery substance which was found at the scene is suspected to be from a homemade bomb made with ammonium phosphate and other chemicals. However, a forensic analysis will be made to determine the exact chemicals used. Moreover, apart from the powdery like substance confiscated, wires were also found at the scene, but it is unclear whether they were present beforehand or connected to the explosion. "NSG officials also found a battery and wire near the blast site and are investigating if they were part of the incident," the officials added.

Further, the Delhi Police are also probing whether the blast was intentional and, if so, what message the perpetrators intended to send. According to police sources, the blast was likely meant to convey a message, as the suspect deliberately chose a school wall and morning hours to avoid casualties. "The manner of the blast, targeting the wall and timing it in the morning, suggests the intention was to send a message, not to cause significant damage," they said.



READ MORE | Delhi Blast: White powdery substance recovered from incident site near CRPF school, investigation underway



READ MORE | Delhi blast: Atishi targets BJP, says saffron party is responsible for law and order situation