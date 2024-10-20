Delhi Blast: White powdery substance recovered from incident site near CRPF school, investigation underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A white powdery substance recovered from the incident site

Hours after a loud blast occurred near a CRPF school in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, triggering a thorough investigation, officials reported that they recovered a white powder-like substance from the incident site. "The white powder sample has been collected by the FSL and NSG teams and is currently under investigation," the officials mentioned.

Further, in yet another major development related to the case, the Delhi Police has now registered an FIR under the Explosives Act, and the case will be officially transferred to the Special Cell soon.

About the investigation

It is pertinent to note that at present, the Special Cell, NIA, CRPF, FSL, and NSG are investigating the blast site. According to the information released, some wires have been found from the spot, but whether they were used in the bomb or were already lying there is being probed.

Moreover, over the occurrence of the powdery substance from the spot, it had been suggested that it could be a low-intensity explosive that is highly flammable. But further investigation into the case can only ascertain the details.

CCTV footage is being examined

Meanwhile, in connection with the probe, the NSG is now mapping the entire area with its modern instruments. They are also investigating the CCTV footage to identify the person who placed the bomb.

Delhi CM reacts

In the aftermath of the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday (October 20) held the center-ruled BJP accountable for the law and order situation in the national capital.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she said, "The incident of a bomb blast outside a school in Rohini is exposing the crumbling security system of Delhi. The responsibility of law and order in Delhi lies with the BJP's central government. But the BJP, leaving this work, spends all its time obstructing the work of the elected government of Delhi. This is the reason why the situation in Delhi today is like the Mumbai underworld era of the 1990s. Bullets are being fired openly in the city, gangsters are extorting money, and the morale of criminals is high."

"BJP has neither the intention to work nor the capability. If by mistake the people of Delhi give them the responsibility of the Delhi government, they will make the condition of schools, hospitals, electricity, and water the same as the condition of law and order in Delhi today," she added.



