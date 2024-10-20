Delhi blast: Atishi targets BJP, says saffron party is responsible for law and order situation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi

Hours after a loud blast occurred near a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area, sparking a thorough investigation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday (October 20) held the centre-ruled BJP accountable for the law and order situation in the national capital.

In her first reaction to the incident, the Delhi Chief Minister criticized the BJP, stating that while they are responsible for maintaining law and order, their track record suggests otherwise.

"The BJP is responsible for the law and order situation in Delhi. But if you look at their track record, they spend all their time blocking the work of the elected party," Atishi said.

"Yesterday evening, 60 rounds of bullets were fired in the Welcome area, and today a bomb blast occurred outside a school in Delhi. This makes it clear that the BJP is working to hinder the efforts of Arvind Kejriwal's government. I would like to appeal to the BJP: please let us do our work," she added.

Meanwhile, a forensic investigation is underway at the site of the blast near the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar. A team comprising the FSL team, bomb disposal squad, NSG team, special cell terror team, and fire brigade officials are at the location investigating the cause of the blast. A senior official, discussing the details of the incident, mentioned, "Our forensic team and crime unit are collecting samples from the blast site." He added, "It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating all angles."

Further, in the aftermath of the blast, an alert has been issued to nearby police stations to increase vigilance and security checks. "Foot patrolling has also been intensified in different markets. We urge everyone to immediately inform the police if they see any suspicious items," another senior official stated.