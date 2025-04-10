US announces new policy: No visa, residence permits if you do THIS on social media As per the new rules laid out by the US Immigration Department, social media accounts of those applying for a visa or a residence permit will be scrutinised to detect any posts or content shared that it feels is dangerous for the country.

Posting or sharing content that is in support of Palestine, Hezbollah or Hamas and in critique of Israel, its citizens or the Jewish community on your social media accounts will lead you to not getting a US visa or a residence permit with American immigration authorities announcing they will now screen social media activity and deny visas or residency to such individuals.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a branch of the Department of Homeland Security, stated it will begin factoring in anti-Semitic activity on social media and instances of physical harassment targeting Jewish individuals when considering immigration benefits.

When this US visa comes into force

This policy takes immediate effect and applies to student visa applications as well as permanent residency (green card) requests.

According to the USCIS, posts that support groups classified by the US as terrorist organisations—such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen—will be treated as anti-Semitic content and considered a negative factor during the application process.

“USCIS will evaluate whether an applicant has endorsed or promoted anti-Semitic terrorism, organisations, or actions, and such behaviour may result in denial of immigration benefits,” the agency said.

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS, stated there is “no room” in the United States for terrorist sympathisers. “We are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” she said.

She added that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had made it clear: “Anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism — think again. You are not welcome here.”

Trump administration's firm approach

Since President Donald Trump assumed office in January, his administration has taken a hardline stance on immigration related to campus protests and anti-Semitic activity. Several foreign students have been deported, numerous visas revoked, and universities warned of potential federal funding cuts over pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that more than 300 individuals have had their visas revoked, and the process continues on a daily basis. “Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas,” he said on 27 March.

One of the most prominent cases involves Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist who led protests at Columbia University in New York last year. Khalil, originally from Syria and a citizen of Algeria, entered the US on a student visa in 2022 and applied for permanent residency in 2024.