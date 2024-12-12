Tamil Nadu rains: Airlines issue travel advisory, schools, colleges closed in many districts | 10 points

Tamil Nadu rains latest update: In the wake of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, various airlines including SpiceJet, issued advisory for its passengers on December 12. These airlines informed passengers that departures, arrivals, and consequential flights might be affected by the heavy rains.
SpiceJet posted on X, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Chennai (MAA), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”
Check top 10 developments so far
- In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange and yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu and the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai predicted heavy rains at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.
- According to RMC Chennai, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area until December 17.
- The weather office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains on December 13 over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu.
- All schools will remain closed in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu in anticipation of heavy rains on Thursday.
- A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts. Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of Thoothukudi earlier this morning.
- The IMD also issued a yellow alert for moderate rains, with light thunderstorms across Vellore, Perambur, Salem, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul.
- Thoothkudi, Tenkasi, and Teni districts are likely to face light rains, stated the weather department in its latest release.
- Earlier, the IMD said that a western disturbance over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas is expected to bring light to isolated rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days.
- In its latest forecast on Sunday, the IMD predicted a cold wave across most of Northern India beginning December 9.
- According to an IMD release, cold wave conditions are expected in West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions starting December 11.