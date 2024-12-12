7 feared dead as massive fire breaks out at hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Manmath Nayak
Chennai
Published : Dec 12, 2024 23:25 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 23:34 IST
At least seven people, including a child, died in a massive fire at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul city. Soon after receiving information about the fire incident, police personnel and fire brigade rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. 

There are more than a hundred patients trapped inside, and efforts are being made to evacuate them. This hospital has four floors. Prelimiary reports suggest that more than 50 ambulances, including private ambulances, have been called to shift the patients to other hospitals.

According to reports, the fire broke out at City Hospital on Trichy Road.  However, the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.  

 

