Indian women's footballer Brishti Bagchi set to play for Madrid CFF in Spain's top-tier, creates history

India's women footballer Brishti Bagchi will become the first from the country to play in Spain's top-tier league, Primera Division Pro. The 25-year-old has been picked up by Madrid Club de Futbol Femenino to play in the upcoming season.

Bagchi had undergone trials at the club last year in September, and Madrid CFF offered a contract after evaluating her performances.

"Congratulations Brishti Bagchi for this incredible achievement! See you soon in Spain with Madrid Club de Futbol Femenino," the official page of La Liga wrote on their Facebook page.

Based in Bengaluru, she has been playing football since the age of seven and has represented the Sports Authority of India (SAI), as well as Karnataka at the state-level.

Bagchi moved to United States in 2012, where she played varsity soccer for Oklahoma City University and North Texas University. Earlier this year, she played for Bangalore United in the Indian Women's League.

She will reach Madrid on August 5 and join the reserves side of Madrid CFF.