World Athletics Day 2023: Know history, significance, theme and other details

World Athletics Day is celebrated on May 7 every year. The International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) hosts various activities to motivate people to engage in exercise and sports. The events are organized to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity. From history to this year's theme, here is everything you need to know.

History and significance:

Late Primo Nebiolo, the then-president of the IAAF established the first World Athletics Day on May 15, 1996, and its aim was to promote the importance of sports for physical and mental health. The event witnessed the participation of over 50 countries. The IAAF which was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 17, 1912, is the international governing body for athletics and athletes.

Every year, the World Athletics Day is celebrated with different themes. For example, "Sports for Peace and Development” was the theme in 2021, “Stay active, stay healthy, stay connected” in 2020, “Training for life” in 2019, and “Excellence in Women’s Leadership” in 2018.

World Athletics Day 2023 theme:

The World Athletics Day 2023 is celebrated on the 7th of May, Sunday. The theme for this year's event is “Athletics for All – A New Beginning."

The theme focuses on promoting diversity and inclusivity of people irrespective of their age, gender, ability, or background.

