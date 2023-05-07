RR vs SRH: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Rajasthan Royals are all set to play the 52nd IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground Jaipur on Sunday. Both teams will want to win the high-voltage match in order to get ahead in the points table. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

​Pitch Report - RR vs SRH

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 164. It increases to 166 runs in the 2nd innings.The surface at the Sawai Mansingh stadium is expected to be slow. The pitch will be favourable to spinners of both sides and the result may be inclined towards team that will do better bowling.

Will Toss Matter?

Only 1 T20I match has been played at the stadium, And the game was won by the team bowling first. According to weather conditions too the team that will win the toss will want to opt bowling.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 1

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 164

Average 2nd Innings scores: 166

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 166/5 (19.4 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Highest score chased - 166/5 (19.4 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Full Squads -

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav

