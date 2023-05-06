Rohit Sharma should take break for time being: Sunil Gavaskar suggests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma gets dismissed in CSK vs MI match

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that Team India and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma whose performance has recently been underwhelming should take a break for a while. In the Chennai Super Kings match against MI on Saturday, Rohit got dismissed for a duck in the second consecutive game.

Gavaskar believes Rohit's confidence has been affected after a prolonged run of poor scores in the IPL and he should prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia by taking a break from the T20 League.

"I would say that Rohit should maybe take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship final," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"He can come back again for the last few matches, but right now, (he should) take a little bit of a breather himself," he added.

The WTC final is scheduled to be held at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

It was a forgettable outing for Team MI and the biggest setback for them was the current form of their captain, who was dismissed within the powerplay for the eighth time this season.

"We had an off-day as a batting unit. We just did what we felt was comfortable (on him going down to 3), needed an Indian batter to bat in the middle overs against spin after unfortunately losing Tilak Varma, but we lost three wickets for just 16 runs," Rohit said after the match.

"Piyush Chawla bowling really well, the other bowlers need to rally around him, that's what the team needs, everyone has to come forward and chip in contributions. There's no such home advantage this season, everyone has won and lost at home, we need to do all three departments of the game, we'll play at home in the next two games, and we'll see how it goes," he added.

