Hayley Matthews sets new record for West Indies, as visitors beat Zimbabwe by 99 runs in first ODI

Harare:

Star West Indies batter Hayley Matthews produced a record-breaking innings in the first ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. The all-rounder smacked 182 runs off 156 balls and set the record for the highest individual score by a West Indies batter in Women’s ODIs. Her 182 also ranks as the sixth-highest individual score in the history of Women’s ODIs and the fourth-highest by a captain.

Notably, the veteran struck 28 boundaries, including two sixes during her stay in the middle. She was eventually dismissed in the final over of the innings as Tendai Makusha got the better of her in the middle.

West Indies post 299 runs in first innings

West Indies posted 299 runs in the first innings. Zimbabwe bounced back with the ball in the latter half of the innings and that didn’t allow West Indies to touch the 300-run mark, which looked very much gettable at one point. For the Chevrons, Francisca Chipare was the hosts’ most successful bowler, returning figures of 2/57.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe began the chase positively. Opener Modester Mupachikwa paved the way as she made 86 runs off 106 balls. However, there was little to no support for her from the other end. Fellow opener Sharne Mayers contributed 21, while wickets fell at regular intervals. For West Indies, Matthews couldn’t bowl due to cramps.

In her absence, Ashmini Munisar and Afy Fletcher made a significant mark. Munisar finished with 2/31, while Fletcher returned 2/27. Notably, the wickets prevented Zimbabwe from maintaining the required scoring rate. By the 30-over mark, four wickets had fallen and the asking rate had climbed beyond eight runs per over, leaving the hosts facing an increasingly difficult task.

West Indies continued to apply pressure rather than allowing Zimbabwe to rebuild. Aaliyah Alleyne was very effective towards the end of the match as she claimed three quick wickets to bowl out Zimbabwe for 200 runs in the 44th over.

Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Nyasha Gwanzura, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews (c), Realeanna Grimmond, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack

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