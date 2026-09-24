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'I just want to play': David Miller committed to feature in ODI World Cup despite no national contract

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Published: ,Updated:

Veteran South Africa batter David Miller took centre stage and talked about how he is looking to play in the ODI World Cup and is looking to compete for the national team for as long as he can after being named in the playing XI for 1st Australia ODI.

David Miller
David Miller Image Source : PTI

South Africa kicked off their ODI series against Australia by taking on the side at Kingsmead in Durban. The two sides met on September 24th, and there were several talking points from the game as the two sides met in Durban for the start of the series. 

One of the more surprising inclusions in the playing XI has been that of David Miller. Despite having no national contract, Miller remains an integral part of South Africa’s ODI setup, and he would look to put in his best performances in hopes of helping the Proteas win the series. 

Speaking ahead of the clash, David Miller took centre stage and talked about the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027 and talked about losing his national contract as well. 

"I lost my contract with Cricket South Africa, and it's never really nice, but it's part of life. I still want to play for South Africa, I'm still making myself available, and it's just about making sure that everything is communicated really well," Miller was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. 

"I just want to play against the best. I love competing against the best in the world. And so making myself available for South Africa is something that I've always wanted to do. My priority has always been South Africa. Although I've played a lot of leagues, I've always wanted to play for South Africa, and I love playing for South Africa. Nothing's changed. It's just that I've lost my contract. That's pretty much where it stands, and I still make myself available. So if selected, then I'll play,” he added. 

Miller failed to impress in first Australia ODI

Speaking of the first ODI between South Africa and Australia, the Proteas put forth a good performance with the bat. However, Miller failed to put in a good showing and was dismissed for 9 runs. Coming out to bat in the middle order, Miller played a total of 25 deliveries and only managed 9 runs. 

In the first innings of the game, it was the knocks of Matthew Breetzke and Marco Jansen who scored 112 and 75 runs, respectively, as South Africa posted a total of  297 runs.

Also Read:

Rinku Singh sets eye on Test cricket, expects Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to play ODI World Cup 2027

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