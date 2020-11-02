'I Retire': PV Sindhu sends shockwaves with 'retirement' post; But here's a twist

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu took the Twitter by storm when she wrote in a post that she is "retiring'. But here's a twist.

PV Sindhu sent shockwaves with a cryptic "retirement" post on her official Twitter profile on Monday. The Indian badminton player, who is also the current world champion, posted a statement-of-sort on her profile, seemingly announcing that she has retired.

Don't worry, though. India's badminton superstar is going nowhere.

Sindhu began the post with a message in bold letters: "Denmark Open is the final straw. I RETIRE."

She, then, proceeded to talk in detail about the seeming announcement. Sindhu wrote that she needed to "come clean with my feelings," adding that the pandemic has been an "eye opener" for her and not being able to represent India at the Denmark Open was "the last straw."

However, the twist finally arrived in the final picture, where Sindhu revealed that she is not actually retiring from badminton. Sindhu wrote that she chose to retire from "current sense of unrest, from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty."

She further added that she "choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the unknown." Sindhu also encouraged the people to be responsible, to be "better prepared and defeat this virus together."

Sindhu said that she had to mock-announce her retirement so the people "sit up and take notice" of her message. The Indian badminton star further added that she is gearing up for the upcoming Asia Open, saying that he "refuses to give up without putting a solid fight."

