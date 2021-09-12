Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI PM Modi shares glimpses of his interaction with India's Tokyo Paralympics contingent

A video footage of the interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian paralympic athletes was released on Sunday on the PM's official Twitter profile.

India won an unprecedented 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, which included five gold.

PM Modi had hosted the Indian para-athletes as well as the coaches on September 9 at his residence for breakfast.

The PM congratulated the medallists for their historic feat at the Games, adding that their achievements will boost the morale of the sporting community around the country.

The para-athletes also thanked the prime minister for inviting them and said that they felt honoured to share a table with him.

The athletes presented the PM with a white stole signed by all the medal winners, which he was seen wearing around his neck.

Several players also gifted him their signed sporting equipment, with which they won their medals.

Boosting the morale of those who couldn't achieve a podium finish, the PM said that a true sportsperson does-not get bogged down by defeat or victory, and keeps on moving forward.