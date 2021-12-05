Sunday, December 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. PKL 2021- 22: UP Yoddha leave team base, enter bubble ahead of PKL-8

PKL 2021- 22: UP Yoddha leave team base, enter bubble ahead of PKL-8

The team that includes players, support staff and management boarded a flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport here for Bengaluru.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 05, 2021 19:20 IST
UP Yoddha team in Bengaluru.
Image Source : TWITTER/ UP YODDHA

UP Yoddha team in Bengaluru.

Gearing up for the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the GMR sports-owned UP Yoddha on Sunday left for Bengaluru to enter a bio bubble there ahead of the tournament. PKL-8 starts in Bengaluru on December 22.

The team that includes players, support staff and management boarded a flight at the Indira Gandhi International airport here for Bengaluru.

The team would enter the mandatory seven-day quarantine on reaching Bengaluru. As per COVID-19 protocols, a mandatory RT-PCR test will be conducted on each member every 72 hours.

UP Yoddha, led by Nitesh Kumar, who also is a product of their state-of-the-art UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy, will kick off their campaign on the opening day itself. 

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News