Sunday, January 31, 2021
     
Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain tumour surgery: BAI

Guwahati-based Bhattacharjee was a top shuttler of the country in the 1990s. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2021 21:56 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Bhattacharjee represented India in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Two-time Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with brain tumour and he will undergo a surgery in Mumbai on Thursday, the Badminton Association of India said on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Bhattacharjee represented India in the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics. He reached the pre-quarterfinals in 1992 Olympics. He was also a national champion three times.

"2 time Olympian & National Champion Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. He has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital where the surgery is slated for Feb 4," the BAI said in its official Twitter handle.

"On behalf of @himantabiswa, BAI & #Badminton fraternity we pray for his speedy recovery."

