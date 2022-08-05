Friday, August 05, 2022
     
LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates, Day 8: India to clash with Australia in women's hockey semis

Jishu Bhattacharya New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2022 7:15 IST
Commonwealth games, Birmingham, 2022
Image Source : AP India to take on Australia in the semi-finals

  • The women’s hockey team will take on Australia in the semi-finals.
  • Wrestlers Sakshi Mallik and Bajrang Punia to start their wrestling campaign
  • The Indian women’s pair lawn bowls team will take on England in the quarter-finals 
  • Hima Das to compete in the 200m semi-finals

