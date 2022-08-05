LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates, Day 8: India to clash with Australia in women's hockey semis
LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates, Day 8: follow for all the live updates and news
LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates, Day 8: India to clash with Australia in women's hockey semis
- The women’s hockey team will take on Australia in the semi-finals.
- Wrestlers Sakshi Mallik and Bajrang Punia to start their wrestling campaign
- The Indian women’s pair lawn bowls team will take on England in the quarter-finals
- Hima Das to compete in the 200m semi-finals
Latest Sports News