Jay Kowli not to contest for secretary general or any other BFI post

Jay Kowli, secretary general of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), has stated that he will not contest for the post of general secretary or any other elected post after the completion of his current term.

"...I have decided not to contest for the position of 'Secretary General' or for that matter, any other elected post this term, so as to allow others and our younger generation to do the job and fill in our shoes, setting an example myself that one need not have an elected post in sport to work all the time and also the responsibility of allowing others to also explore and learn - just the way I did," Kowli said in a statement on Monday.

"With this, I assure you that I'm always there for boxing - today, tomorrow or any time thereafter, and for any work related to boxing, with or without a post, I will happily be willing to take responsibility to contribute my best to the success of Indian boxing," he added.

On December 24 last year, BFI had given a three-month extension to its office-bearers and resolved to conduct elections by February after the process had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BFI elections, originally scheduled to be held in September, were postponed to December because of the pandemic before being suspended further.

The matter of BFI elections had reached the Delhi High Court in December after the Uttar Pradesh unit filed a petition challenging the BFI's EGM (Emergent General Meeting). The court had refused to grant a stay on the meeting but had asked the federation to submit its plans of holding elections by January 15.

BFI will need to conduct elections to get affiliation of the sports ministry.