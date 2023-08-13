India TV Sports Wrap on August 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Top 10 trending Sports stories on August 13

Led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's terrific fifties, India produced a dominant outing in the 4th T20I against West Indies. The Men in Blue levelled the five-match series and take the contest to the Sunday decider. Somewhere else, the Indian hockey team created history when they defeated Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai. The Men in Blue created history as they became the team with the most Asian Champions Trophy titles after their 4th crown. Here are all the top ten trending sports news on August 12.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Jaiswal's maiden unbeaten fifty, Shubman Gill's return to form guide India to series-levelling win

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India register a cakewalk nine-wicket win over West Indies in the 4th T20I of the five-match series.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Rohit Sharma's major record with maiden T20I fifty

Yashasvi Jaiswal shattered Rohit Sharma's record in the fourth T20I. He became the youngest Indian opener to score a fifty in 20-over cricket, surpassing Sharma.

Jaiswal-Shubman Gill equal Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul's record with mammoth partnership in 4th T20I vs WI

The Jaiswal-Gill pair equalled Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's record of second-highest partnership for India for any wicket in T20Is.

Shubman Gill-Yashasvi Jaiswal pair breaks Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan's World record in T20Is

The Indian star duo also broke Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan's World record of highest opening stand against West Indies in T20Is.

'We need to take more responsibility': Hardik Pandya to batters after thumping win over West Indies

India's T20I captain Hardik Pandya was pleased with the team's effort in the 4th T20I in Lauderhill. He stated that the batters need to take more responsibility and help the bowlers.

Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team pulls off heist against Malaysia 4-3, win Asian Champions Trophy

Harmanpreet Singh's Indian Hockey team registered a famous win over Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy to win the title for 4th time.

FIFA World Cup 2023: Australia, England book semi-final spots, France knocked out

In the FIFA Women's World Cup, Australia and England booked their spots in the semifinal after registering victories in their quarterfinal games. They will face each other in the semifinal, while Sweden and Spain will lock horns in the other clash.

The Men's Hundred 2023: Tymal Mills snares hat-trick as Southern Brave rout Welsh Fire

Southern Brave's Tymal Mills became the second bowler in The Hundred's history to take a hat-trick in the competition. He achieved the feat in his team's game against Welsh Fire.

'I saw a lot of regard and respect' - Virat Kohli reveals his first chat with Babar Azam

Indian maestro Virat Kohli revealed his first interaction with Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan add former Indian cricketer to coaching staff ahead of Asia Cup, Irfan Pathan reacts

Former Baroda and West Zone cricketer Milap Mewara gets a full-time contract with the Afghanistan team as a batting coach.

Latest Sports News