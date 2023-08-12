Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team pulls off heist against Malaysia 4-3, wins Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India beat Malaysia 4-3 in the Asian Champions Trophy final

Indian men's hockey team in a remarkable turnaround won the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 beating Malaysia by 4-3 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai in the final on Saturday, August 12. After being behind 1-3 till the dying minutes of the third quarter, the Men in Blue staged a staggering turnaround to score three goals in a span of 11 minutes to win the title. The heist helped India win their fourth Asian Champions Trophy led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who scored on the penalty stroke in the 45th minute.

India opened the scoring with the help of Jugraj Singh's fearsome drag flick following the penalty corner in the 9th minute when captain Harmanpreet wasn't on the field. India chose to keep it defensive after the first goal before Malaysia netted the equaliser in the 14th minute through Abu Kamal Azrai's goal. India missed a chance in the final minute through a penalty corner as the scoreline remained 1-1.

The second quarter belonged to Malaysia who came out all guns blazing. On the back of goals by Razie Rahim and Aminuddin Muhamed, Malaysia got a lead of two goals over the hosts India as the Men in Blue looked a bit clueless. The third quarter was on the verge of being goalless as the Malaysian defence didn't give India even a sniff before a penalty stroke in the final minute came as a life-savior for the hosts.

Skipper Harmanpreet didn't miss the chance as India brought the difference to just one goal. However, it didn't take India long before Gurjant Singh from Harmanpreet's pass made it 3-3 for his side.

Akashdeep Singh in the 56th minute sealed the deal for India before the Men in Blue chose to just waste time and pass the ball within themselves as the Malaysian team just couldn't get pass PR Sreejesh and Co in the last two quarters. India now have the most Asian Champions Trophy titles, one more than Pakistan while the remaining one is with South Korea.

