Arjuna Awardee hockey star Varun Kumar booked under POCSO act by Bengaluru Police

The Bengaluru Police filed a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against the star Indian hockey player Varun Kumar on Monday, February 5, for allegedly raping a minor. The police also filed sections 376 (rape) and 420 against the Arjuna Award-winning defender.

According to a report from the PTI, the 22-year-old woman alleged that the player repeatedly raped her by promising to marry her when she was 17. The complaint also reveals that she established contact with the national team player in 2018 through Instagram.

Bengaluru Police said that they have filed the POCSO act, sections 376 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Varun Kumar, who is currently with the national team in Bhubaneshwar for the preparations of the FIH Pro League.

"Based on the complaint received from the woman, we have registered a case on Monday against the Hockey player under appropriate section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code," the Bengaluru Police said in a statement.

Varun, 28, was part of the national team that won the Gold medal in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Silver in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Varun was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021 for his contribution to the Indian hockey team.

Born in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, Varun made his senior debut for India in 2017 and since then has made 142 appearances for the national team scoring 40 goals.

