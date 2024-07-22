Hockey legend PR Sreejesh confirms Paris Olympics to be his final international assignment for India

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA PR Sreejesh confirmed that the Paris Olympics will be his final international chapter in hockey for India

India's hockey legend Sreejesh PR is set to bid goodbye to international hockey following the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. Sreejesh confirmed the development in an interesting graphical thread on X (formerly Twitter), charting his journey from a young kid to getting his first kit as a boy to some of the most glorious moments he has had in an Indian shirt including leading India in the Rio Olympics in 2016 and probably the biggest one, the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

"As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, fans and Hockey India. Thank you for believing in me," the 36-year-old Sreejesh said in a Hockey India statement.

Sreejesh, who will be participating in his fourth Olympic Games campaign, has had record 328 appearances for India at the highest level. From starring in the 2014 Asian Games Gold Medal win by stopping two penalties against Pakistan in the final to leading the side to a silver medal in the 2016 Hockey Champions Trophy, Sreejesh would be aiming to end his international career on a high with an Olympic Gold hanging around his neck.

"My teammates have stood beside through the tough and the ardent times. We all want to give our absolute best here in Paris and certainly, the desire is to change the colour of our medal," Sreejesh further said mentioning that he discussed his decision with his teammates.

Congratulating Sreejesh on his stellar career, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "Sreejesh was hardly 18 or 19-years-old when I first saw him in the Indian camp and if I recall right, he made his international debut when I was Captaining the Indian team. He is a very special player and my heart fills with joy and gratitude for his exemplary contribution to Indian hockey. This outing in Paris will certainly be a special one for the team and I believe Sreejesh's decision will only encourage the team further to stand on the podium yet again and make it truly special not just for Sreejesh but for the entire hockey fraternity. I wish him and the team the very best."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "Sreejesh is a legend, an inspiration to the entire nation and I congratulate him on a fantastic career studded with several laurels that has brought honour and pride to the nation. Hockey India respects his decision to retire after the Paris Olympic Games, making this a truly special tournament not just for the team but also for Indian hockey fans. I wish him and the team the best in their campaign."

India captain Harmanpreet Singh, on the other hand, mentioned that the whole team has joined Hockey India's campaign '#WinitforSreejesh' saying that they have dedicated the Paris Olympics to their legendary goalkeeper.

"Paris 2024 will indeed be a special tournament. We have decided to dedicate our campaign to the legend PR Sreejesh. He has been an inspiration for all of us and I still remember his mentorship in 2016 Junior World Cup when we lifted the title. It was the beginning of many of our careers in International hockey and he has shaped each one of our careers in his own way. We want to 'Win it for Sreejesh' and we are all the more encouraged to stand on the podium once again," Harmanpreet Singh said.