Matt Dawson, Australia hockey player, amputates part of ring finger to ensure Paris Olympics participation

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Matt Dawson.

Australia's field hockey player Matt Dawson has set a new benchmark of commitment for athletes around the globe by amputating a part of his ring finger to ensure participation in the Paris Olympics.

Dawson's participation in Paris was in serious doubt as he fractured his ring finger on his right hand. The doctors that he consulted gave him two options, either let it heal or amputate a part of it.

With his participation for Paris on the line, Dawson, a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics decided to amputate a part of his finger.

"I didn’t have much time to make the decision,” Dawson told the Seven Network. "I made the decision then I called my wife and she said, 'I don’t want you to make a rash decision.' But I guess I had all the information I needed to make a decision for not only playing in Paris but for life after and giving myself the best health."

Colin Batch, the coach of the Australian men's cricket team, heaped praise on Dawson for his courageous act and admitted that he was not sure if he would do the same.

"The best way of recovering from it was to just chop the end of the finger off," coach Colin Batch said. "So that’s what he decided to do. It’s not something a coach can decide for a player. Full marks to Matt. Obviously, he’s really committed to playing in Paris. I’m not sure I would have done it, but he’s done it, so great."

Australia are the silver medalist from the Tokyo Olympics. They lost the gold medal match against Belgium in a penalty shootout.

Australia's men's hockey team for Paris Olympics

Goalkeepers: Andrew Charter

Defenders: Joshua Beltz, Matthew Dawson, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Edward Ockenden, Corey Weyer

Midfielders: Flynn Oglivie, Lachlan Sharp, Jacob Whetton, Aran Zalewski (captain)

Forwards/Strikers: Tim Brand, Thomas Craig, Blake Glovers, Tom Wickham, Ky Willott

Reserves: Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Tim Howard