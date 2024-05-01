India TV Sports Wrap on May 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP India TV Sports Wrap.

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 1. Chennai are fourth on the points table and a win over Punjab can help them go past Lucknow Super Giants who are occupying the third spot. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News stories

Australia announce squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Mitchell Marsh named captain

Australia have named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan announce squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Rashid Khan to lead

Afghanistan have announced a strong `15-player squad for the T20 World Cup and named Rashid Khan as captain.

Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians penalised heavily after loss to Lucknow Super Giants

Hardik Pandya and his teammates who were a part of the playing XI, including the Impact Player Nuwan Thushara have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the 48th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mayank Yadav gets injured again, further participation in IPL 2024 in doubt

Mayank Yadav was taken off the field during the 48th match of IPL 2024 between LSG and MI with injury.

Steve Smith and Jake Fraser-McGurk fail to make it to Australia's World Cup squad

Steve Smith and Jake Fraser-McGurk have not been included in Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal crashed out of the fourth round of the Madrid Open 2024 tournament after a 7-5, 6-4 to Jiri Lehecka.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich play out draw in Champions League semis

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played out a 2-2 draw against each other in the first leg of the Champions League semis.

West Indies women beat Pakistan women in third T20I

West Indies women defeated Pakistan women in the third T20I by two runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series.

Chennai Super Kings to host Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in the 49th match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (May 1).

Lucknow Super Giants climb to third spot after win over Mumbai Indians