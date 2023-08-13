IND vs WI 4th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Rohit Sharma's major record with maiden T20I fifty

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his maiden T20I fifty

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill pulled off brilliant fifties in the fourth T20I game against West Indies to help India level the series to 2-2 on Saturday, August 12. Yashasvi smashed unbeaten 84 runs to bag the Player of the Match award and entered the record books during his sensational knock.

Playing in his only second T20I game, the young left-handed batter scored 84* off 51 with the help of 11 fours and three sixes to boost India to a dominant nine-wicket win in Lauderhill. Yashasvi, 21, became India's youngest opener to record a fifty in T20I as he broke captain Rohit Sharma's 14-year-old record. Rohit registered his first T20I fifty as an opener in 2009 in a game against England but still holds the record for the youngest Indian to score fifty in the shortest format of the game.

Youngest Indian openers to score T20I fifty:

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 21 years and 227 days vs West Indies in August 2023 Rohit Sharma - 22 years and 41 days vs England in 2009 Ishan Kishan - 22 years and 41 days vs England in 2021 Ajinkya Rahane - 23 years and 86 days vs England in 2011

Yashasvi also became the fourth-youngest Indian batter to score T20I fifty. Rohit Sharma remains India's youngest batter to score a T20I fifty despite Tilak Varma's sensational fifty against West Indies in the second T20I at the age of 20 years and 271 days.

Youngest Indian batters to score fifty in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma 20y 143d vs SA Durban in 2007 Tilak Varma 20y 271d vs WI Providence in 2023 Rishabh Pant 21y 38d vs WI Chennai in 2018 Yashaswi Jaiswal 21y 227d vs WI Lauderhill in 2023

Shubman Gill also added 77 runs off 47 balls to end his poor run of form in this series. He and Yashasvi added 165 runs for the opening wicket to record India's first 100-run partnership in 2023 (in T20Is).

