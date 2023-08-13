Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill equal Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul's record with mammoth partnership in 4th T20I vs WI

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI TWITTER Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill during 4th IND vs WI T20I

After a blip on his debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal showed in his second outing for India in the T20Is why he is being tipped to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. Chasing 179 against the West Indies might not have been an easy task as he and Shubman Gill made it look given a couple of batting failures for the Men in Blue in the series. But Jaiswal didn't play those two matches and the surface at the Lauderhill Stadium is diametrically opposite to the tracks in Tarouba and Guyana.

Jaiswal and Gill both took a few balls, rather a couple of overs to get going before unleashing themselves. Jaiswal was the first one to attack before Gill took over as both helped each other. When one went hard, the other took the backseat and vice-versa. The duo brought up the 100-run partnership in the 10th over before both completed their half-centuries.

Jaiswal and Gill, both kept going and it seemed like India will win the game by 10 wickets before the latter got dismissed for 77. Jaiswal stayed unbeaten on 84 to take his side home but the opening partnership of 165 runs helped Jaiswal and Gill equal the highest opening partnership for India in T20Is, which belongs to Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who achieved the feat in 2017 in Indore against Sri Lanka.

Jaiswal and Gill's partnership is also the joint second highest stand for India in T20Is for any wicket, just after Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson's 176-run stand against Ireland last year.

Highest partnerships for India in T20I history

176 - Sanju Samson-Deepak Hooda (2nd wicket) vs Ireland, 2022

165 - Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul (Opening) vs Sri Lanka, 2017

165 - Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill (Opening) vs West Indies, 2023

160 - Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan (Opening) vs Ireland, 2018

158 - Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan (Opening) vs New Zealand, 2017

The duo will hope to continue this form in the decider a day later at the same venue as the Men in Blue eye another series win.

