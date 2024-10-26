MS Dhoni drops major hint on participation in IPL 2025; responds to 'Thala for a reason' memes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni has dropped a major hint in regard to his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain might be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the lucrative T20 tournament as he has expressed the desire to "enjoy" his last few years in professional cricket as reported by Times of India.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play," Dhoni was quoted as saying by The Economic Times during a promotional event.

Dhoni spoke on the significance of fitness and mentioned that at his age a player needs to work hard on his physique to play "two and a half months of IPL".

"I have to keep myself fit for nine months so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but also, you know, chill a bit," he added.

The five-time IPL winner also revealed his fitness regime and added that he follows a "good diet".

"I'll train for 15, 20, 25 days, then take off for 15-20 days. I can enjoy the food that I want to eat. Once I start training, I follow a good diet, not an excellent one."

Dhoni, 43, also shared that he has started watching a lot more cricket matches as a spectator after retirement from international cricket.

"When I was playing, I used to watch less, but now that I'm not playing international cricket, every game, I watch keenly. As a spectator, my heart rate goes up. I realized when I'm on the field, my heart rate is more controlled, but as a fan, it’s different."

MS Dhoni opens up on 'Thala for a reason' memes

The former India captain also reacted to the 'Thala for a reason' memes that frequently flood the internet. While he said he is unaware of the "reason behind it", he feels that his fans "have turned it into something positive" for him.

"I do know, but I don’t know the reason behind it. I’m not sure whether it’s funny, meant to pull my leg, just banter, or a meme. But whatever it is, I think my fans have turned it into something positive for me. That’s what I feel."

He also spoke about his fans, saying, "I’ve got brilliant fans. I don’t need to speak up or say anything; they’re the ones who step up if someone questions me. I’m just keeping quiet and enjoying my life. I try to play good cricket, and that’s what matters to me."