FIFA World Cup 2023: Australia, England book semi-final spots, France knocked out

Tournament hosts Australia stunned world no.5 France to reach the semi-final of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 12. In another quarter-final game, fourth-ranked England's women's team recorded a comeback 2-1 win over Columbia to enter the semi-final round for the third consecutive edition.

Australia and France played out a goalless 90 minutes and then extra 30 minutes to take the game to penalties. Australia's Cortnee Vine scored the team's 10th penalty effort to clinch a 7-6 win over France. This is the first time the host nation has reached the semi-final round in the last 20 years of the tournament. United States of America went on to win the 2003 edition of the tournament at home beating Germany in the final.

France entered the game as favourites having scored 10 goals in their last two games and famously knocking out Brazil in group stages. But Australia, with home advantage, kept the game balance throughout the 120 minutes at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland. Both teams shared almost equal possession while France recorded five shots on the target, one more than Australia. Cortnee Vine's goal in penalties boosted Australia to their first-ever FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Australia and England now clash in the second semi-final round game on August 16 while four-time semi-finalists Sweden will face Spain in the first semi-final game on August 15. Spain and Australia will be playing their first-ever semi-final game in FIFA World Cup history while England will target their first win in the semis.

