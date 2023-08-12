Saturday, August 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. FIFA World Cup 2023: Australia, England book semi-final spots, France knocked out

FIFA World Cup 2023: Australia, England book semi-final spots, France knocked out

Tournament hosts Australia stunned fifth-ranked France on penalties and England recorded a comeback win against Columbia to join Spain and Sweden in FIFA World Cup 2023 semi-final round.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2023 18:49 IST
Australia and England Women's football teams celebrating
Image Source : GETTY Australia and England Women's football teams celebrating their respective wins

Tournament hosts Australia stunned world no.5 France to reach the semi-final of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 12. In another quarter-final game, fourth-ranked England's women's team recorded a comeback 2-1 win over Columbia to enter the semi-final round for the third consecutive edition.

Australia and France played out a goalless 90 minutes and then extra 30 minutes to take the game to penalties. Australia's Cortnee Vine scored the team's 10th penalty effort to clinch a 7-6 win over France. This is the first time the host nation has reached the semi-final round in the last 20 years of the tournament. United States of America went on to win the 2003 edition of the tournament at home beating Germany in the final.

France entered the game as favourites having scored 10 goals in their last two games and famously knocking out Brazil in group stages. But Australia, with home advantage, kept the game balance throughout the 120 minutes at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland. Both teams shared almost equal possession while France recorded five shots on the target, one more than Australia. Cortnee Vine's goal in penalties boosted Australia to their first-ever FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Australia and England now clash in the second semi-final round game on August 16 while four-time semi-finalists Sweden will face Spain in the first semi-final game on August 15. Spain and Australia will be playing their first-ever semi-final game in FIFA World Cup history while England will target their first win in the semis.

Related Stories
Women's FIFA World Cup: England survive Nigeria scare, win in penalties to book quarterfinal berth

Women's FIFA World Cup: England survive Nigeria scare, win in penalties to book quarterfinal berth

England captain Harry Kane closing on record-braking transfer to Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane closing on record-braking transfer to Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi scores his eighth goal to boost Inter Miami to Leagues Cup semi-final

Lionel Messi scores his eighth goal to boost Inter Miami to Leagues Cup semi-final

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News