Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill stitched a 165-run opening stand for India in the fourth T20I

Team India have bounced back strongly in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies with back-to-back wins to take it to the deciding finale in Florida on Sunday, August 13. On a good batting pitch at the Lauderhill Stadium, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill made a mockery of a 179-run target with a 165-run stand off just 93 deliveries as the Men in Blue won the match with three balls to spare. The series is now level 2-2.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News