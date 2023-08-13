Shubman Gill-Yashasvi Jaiswal pair breaks Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan's World record in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a jaw-dropping display in India's 4th T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill on Saturday. The young stars thumped Windies in a record-breaking 165-run partnership for the Men in Blue. Due to their outstanding efforts, Hardik Pandya's men registered a nine-wicket win in the 179-run chase in Florida. The duo went on to shatter a World record held by Pakistan's star pair Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Gill and Jaiswal opened together for the second time in International cricket. They took the bowlers to the cleaners as both raced away to their fifties inside 11 overs of the chase. When the pair crossed 158 in the chase, it shattered the world record held by the Pakistani duo. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had the record of the highest opening wicket partnership against West Indies. They scored 158 runs for the first wicket in December 2021 against the Windies when Pakistan chased down 208 in a 20-over game.

Highest opening stands in T20Is against West Indies:

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill - 165 runs

2. Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan - 158 runs

3. Kevin O'Brien-Paul Stirling - 154 runs

4. Quinton de Kock-Reeza Hendricks - 152 runs

5. Martin Guptill-Colin Munro - 136 runs

Joint second Highest partnership for India for any wicket against any team

The 165-run opening stand by the star pair also brought them to another elite list. This stand has now become the joint second-highest for India in T20Is for any wicket and any opposition. Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson hold the record for the biggest Indian stand in the format as they made 176 in a T20I against Ireland in 2022.

But Jaiswal and Gill now stand on joint second in this list. They are level with India captain Rohit Sharma and his long associate in opening KL Rahul as they also scored 165 in their partnership in 2017 against Sri Lanka.

Highest Partnerships for India in T20Is:

1. Deepak Hooda-Sanju Samson: 176 runs

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill: 165 runs

2. KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma: 165 runs

4. Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma: 160 runs

5. Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma: 158 runs

