India at Tokyo Olympics Day 13 LIVE Updates: Golfers resume action in women's individual stroke play round 2

India at Tokyo Olympics Day 13 LIVE Updates

: Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar begin their campaign in round 2 of women's individual strokeplay. Aditi shares the second position with World No. 1 Nelly Korda at the end of round 1 while Diksha stands 56th.

3:55 AM: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of day 13 of India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Another action-filled day awaits the Indian contingent in the Japanese capital. The Indian men's hockey team, the winner of eight Olympic golds, will be hoping to claim their first medal at the Games in 41 years. They will face Germany in the bronze medal playoff. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be the cynosure of the wrestling contingent as he vies for a historic gold. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Thursday, August 5.