Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch August 5 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

The Indian men's hockey team and the wrestling contingent will be on focus when Day 12 kicks off at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Manpreet Singh's men will be aiming to end their 41-year-long drought when they take on Germany in the bronze-medal playoff. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be hoping to become the first Indian wrestler to win a gold medal, and Deepak Punia, who lost the semis on Wednesday, will be vying for the bronze. Vinesh Phogat, on the other hand, will begin her journey in Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

At what time does the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 13 begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 04:00 am IST on Thursday (August 5).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.