India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 13: Full schedule of events for August 5

The Indian men's hockey team and two wrestlers - Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia - will have their opportunity to add to India's present tally of two medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when Day 13 kicks off in the Japanese capital.

The Manpreet Singh-led side will be aiming to end their 41-year-long wait at the Olympics when they take on Germany in the bronze medal match. They had lost 2-5 against Belgium in the semis.

Ravi Dahiya, meanwhile, will have the chance to claim a wrestling gold in the men’s 57kg freestyle category. He will take on two-time world champion Zaur Uguev of the ROC, who he had lost to in the semi-finals of the 2019 world championships. Deepak will fight in the bronze medal match against the winner of the repechage round in men’s freestyle 86kg and young Anshu Malik, who lost in the round of 16 in the women’s 57kg freestyle, will have an opportunity to fight for the bronze via repechage. However, it will be Vinesh Phogat who will begin the proceedings for India in wrestling on Thursday as she takes on Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sofia Mattsson in women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16.

Day 13's Olympic schedule for India: Thursday, August 5 at Tokyo 2020

Athletics

Men’s 20km race walk final: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla, Sandeep Kumar - 1:00 PM IST

Golf

Women’s Round 2: Aditi Ashok – 5:55 AM IST onwards

Women’s Round 2: Diksha Dagar – 7:39 AM IST onwards

Hockey

Men’s bronze medal match: Germany vs India – 7:00 AM IST

Wrestling