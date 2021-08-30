Disastrous start in final round sees Shubhankar finish to T-50 in Switzerland

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubhankar Sharma plays his tee shot to the 4th hole during Day Four of The Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland on Sunday.

Shubhankar Sharma's hopes of a good top-10 finish were dashed early in the final round as the Indian golfer carded a 6-over 76 at the European Masters in Crans Montana (Switzerland).

The 25-year-old dropped six shots in a three-hole stretch with a double bogey- triple bogey-bogey from second to fourth. He never recovered from it and slipped from T-7 to a disappointing T-50 at the finish with a total of 1-under 279.

Rasmus Hojgaard became a three-time European Tour winner at the age of 20 after producing a closing bogey-free 63 to come through the field and claim a one-shot victory.

The 18th hole at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club proved crucial on Sunday, with Hojgaard holing his nine-foot birdie putt there to get to 13 under par.

He walked off the course trailing Bernd Wiesberger by one shot, but that all changed as the Austrian found the water at the last to surrender a double bogey and slip to 12 under.

Hojgaard's nervous wait continued as the final three groups finished off their rounds, but with none of the remaining players able to match his 72 hole total, he was crowned King of the Mountains, becoming the third-youngest player to get to three wins on the European Tour, following Matteo Manassero and Seve Ballesteros – a three-time winner of the event.

Wiesberger finished alone in second, one shot behind Hojgaard, with Henrik Stenson another shot behind on 11 under after par. The English pair of Matthew Jordan and Ross McGowan joined American Sean Crocker in a tie for fourth at ten under par.