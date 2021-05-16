Delhi Court issues non bailable warrant against Sushil Kumar in wrestler murder case

Image Source : PTI File photo of Sushil Kumar.

Non-bailable warrant was issued against two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in a young wrestler's murder case by Delhi's Rohini Court on Saturday.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died on May 5 after sustaining serious injuries in an alleged assault by Sushil Kumar and some other wrestlers at the iconic Chhatrasal stadium on May 4.

Sushil has been on the loose ever since the incident and an FIR was filed by Delhi Police on charges of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy.

Earlier on Monday, police also issued a 'Look-out Circular' against the 37-year-old wrestler but couldn't trace Sushil despite raiding his house. It was later reported that Sushil has been spotted in Haridwar and Rishikesh in his attempt to escape an arrest while the efforts are on to nab him in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states.

As per police, victims in the case has accused that Sushil and his accomplishes abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to settle a score with him after the 23-year-old wrestler bad-mouthed the Olympic gold medallist in front of other wrestlers at the stadium.