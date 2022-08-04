Commonwealth Games 2022: Three boxing gold medals on the line, all eyes on Nikhat Zareen

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nikhat Zareen advances to the CWG semi-finals with an assured bronze medal

Birmingham| The Indian contingency is going strength to strength in the ongoing edition of the Commonwealth games. Team India has clinched 18 CWG medals so far and is currently placed in the seventh position. Australia is comfortably stationed in first place with 123 medals followed by England who have a total of 103 medals. The Indian team certainly can't finish at the top of the table but they can still make it to the top 5 countries on the leaderboard. Team India with 101 medals had registered their best performance in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games which is their best performance so far.

As we head to the seventh day of the Commonwealth Games which is being played in Birmingham, the entire nation will have their eyes set on the boxing team. Nikhat Zareen along with her counterparts Nitu Ganghas and Mohammed Hussamudin advanced to the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games as they have assured the country of three boxing medals, now it is just a matter of time to see if they can turn the bronze into gold which doesn't seem unlikely.

On the other hand, superstar boxer Lovlina Borgohain bowed out of the contest as a silver medallist from the previous edition's CWG Rosie Eccles knocked her out. Along with Borgohain, India's Ashish Kumar was also knocked out of the competition as he went down to England's Aaron Bowen by a 4-1 spare verdict. Unfortunately 24-year-old Borgohain, even after having a marginal lead could not capitalize on it and went down via 2-3 split decision in the light middleweight quarterfinal.

"Lovlina is disappointed with her third-round hand movements. The biggest setback was the warning and it turned it around in favor of Rosie", said national coach Bhaskar Bhatt.

Zareen, who as of now is the reigning world champion showed a valiant display of her skills as she had a dominating 5-0 unanimous decision win over Helen Jones of Wales in the light flyweight quarterfinals.

(Inputs from PTI)

