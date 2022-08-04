Commonwealth Games 2022: Team India's schedule for day 7 at the multi-nation sporting event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India's schedule for the 7th day of CWG 2022

With a total of 5 golds, 6 silvers, and 7 bronze medals, India is placed at the seventh spot in the Commonwealth medals tally. When the Indian contingency comes out on Thursday, their hopes will be pinned on the likes of Muhammed Anees Yahiya and M Sreeshankar who will compete in the men's long jump final. Star of the athletics team Hima Das will also feature on Thursday in the women's 200m event. In addition to this, if India emerges victorious in men's hockey against Wales, they will earn the semi-final spot for themselves.

Here is the Indian team's schedule for the seventh day of the event:

Mridul Borgohain vs Ross Davis (Jersey), Men’s Singles Section D Round 5 (Lawn Bowls) at 01:00 PM

Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala, Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Group A (Athletics) at 02:30 PM

Shetty Sanil / Tennison Reeth vs Wong Qi Shen / Tee Ai Xin (Malaysia), Mixed Doubles Round of 64 (Table Tennis) at 02:35 PM

Hima Das, Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 2, (Athletics) at 03:03 PM

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Akanisi Latu (Fiji), Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 1 (Para Table Tennis) at 03:45 PM

Baby Sahana Ravi vs Qian Yang (Australia) Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Group 1 (Para Table Tennis) at 03:45 PM

Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Chinenye Obiora (Nigeria), Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 2 (Para Table Tennis) at 04:20 PM

Bavleen Kaur – Team Final & Individual Qualification (Gymnastics) at 04:30 PM

Amit Panghal vs Lennon Mulligan (Scotland), Men’s Over 48kg-51kg Flyweight Quarterfinals (Boxing) at 04:45 PM

Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla / Anahat Singh vs Kuruppu Yeheni / Sinaly Chanithma (Sri Lanka), Women’s Doubles Round of 32 (Squash) at 05:30 PM

Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Dan Bullen (England), Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 2 (Para Table Tennis) at 05:30 PM

Senthil Kumar Velavan / Abhay Singh vs Reich Luca / Chapman Joe (British Virgin Islands) – Men’s Doubles Round of 32 (Squash) at 06:00 PM

Jaismine Lamboria vs Troy Garton (New Zealand), Women’s Over 57kg – 60kg Lightweight Quarterfinals (Boxing) at 06:15 PM

India vs Wales, Men’s Group Match Pool B (Hockey) at 06:30 PM

Pallikal Karthik Dipika / Ghosal Sourav vs TBD, Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (Squash) at 07:00 PM

Sagar Ahlawat vs Keddy Evans Agnes (Seychelles), Men’s Over 92kg Super Heavyweight Quarterfinals (Boxing) at 08:00 PM

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran / Manika Batra vs TBD – Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis) at 08:30 PM

Achanta Sharath Kamal / Akula Sreeja vs TBD – Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis) at 09:10 PM

Reeth Tennison vs TBD, Women’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis) at 10:00 PM

Sreeja Akula vs TBD, Women’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis) at 10:00 PM

Manika Batra vs TBD, Women’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis) at 10:45 PM

Chinappa Joshana / Sandhu Harinder Pal Singh vs Lobban Donna / Pilley Cameron (Australia), Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (Squash) at 11:00 PM

Desai Harmeet / Shetty Sanil vs Elia Iosif / Savva Christos (Cyprus), Men’s Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis) at 11:30 PM

Achanta Sharath Kamal / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Alleyne Joel / van Lange Jonathan (Guyana), Men’s Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis) at 00:10 AM

Chinappa Joshana / Pallikal Karthik Dipika vs TBD, Women’s Doubles Round of 16 (Squash) at 00:30 AM

Rohit Tokas vs Xavier Ikinofo (Niue), Men’s Over 63.5kg to 67kg Welterweight Quarterfinals (Boxing) at 00:30 AM

