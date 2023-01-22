Centre has heard all the players pertaining to allegations against WFI: Anurag Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anurag Thakur said that an oversight committee will begin an impartial probe to make things clear

The Wrestling Federation of India and India's top wrestlers are in a face-off situation after the latter leveled allegations, including that of sexual harassment against the WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the Centre has heard all the allegations and an impartial probe will begin to make things clear.

"A tournament was stopped immediately, Additional Secretary was sacked and an oversight committee will begin an impartial probe so that everything gets clear," Thakur said.

India's Sports Ministry on Saturday suspended the WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar. The Ministry took the action after WFI wrote to the Sports Ministry and rejected the allegations against its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

India's Sports ministry also directed the WFI to suspend all of its activities until Oversight Committee is formally appointed and takes over the day-to-day activities of the WFI. This includes the suspension of ongoing ranking competitions and the return of entry fees taken from participants. The announcement follows a decision on 20th January by the Government to appoint an Oversight Committee which will take over the day-to-day activities of the WFI.

Earlier, Anurag Thakur also stated that the WFI President will step aside till the committee is in existence. The committee will submit its report within four weeks. Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers ended their demonstration after receiving promises from the government that their complaints would be taken care of, the initial action being the resignation of the Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was facing criticism.

