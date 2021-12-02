BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu qualifies for knockouts

Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES File photo of PV Sindhu.

Highlights Sindhu will square off against top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in final group game

Earlier, Srikanth jeopardised chances of making it to knockout stage after going down 18-21, 7-21

The women's doubles pair of Ponnappa and Reddy suffered their 2nd loss and are out of title race

India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the knockout stage of the BWF World Tour Finals with a straight-game win over Germany's Yvonne Li in her second group A match here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Sindhu, the only Indian to win the prestigious title in 2018 and a finalist a year before, outplayed world no 23 Li 21-10, 21-13 in 31 minutes.

The reigning world champion will square off against top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand next in her last group match.

Sindhu looked in good rhythm and played at a good pace, engaging her rival in short rallies and soon jumped to a 5-1 lead, before entering the mid-game interval with a six-point advantage.

The Indian took the initiative and produced some good angled returns to trouble her opponent. Soon Sindhu moved to 10 game points with a precise down-the-line smash and then pocketed the opening game with a deceptive net shot.

After the change of sides, Li produced a better show but Sindhu ensured she had her nose ahead at the interval as she led 11-8. Sindhu ruled the roost after the resumption, unleashing her smashes to gather winners. The Indian eventually grabbed seven match points when Li went wide and sealed it after her opponent again sent the shuttle long.

Earlier, World number 14 Kidambi Srikanth, who had reached the knockout stage in the 2014 edition of the year-ending event, jeopardised his chances of making it to the knockout stage after going down 18-21, 7-21 to three-time junior world champion Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in his second men's singles group B match.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy suffered their second successive loss in the event, going down fighting 19-21, 20-22 to Bulgaria's Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva to bow out of contention. The Indian duo will face England's Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith in their last Group B match.

The top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty handed a walkover to the top-seeded Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo after the former complained of knee pain. The duo will not take further participation in the tournament.